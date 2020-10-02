FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
2/10/20
CONTACT:
Jacqui Fuller
Strategic Marketing & Communications Manager
jfuller@warf.org
608.960.9881
2/10/20
CONTACT:
Jacqui Fuller
Strategic Marketing & Communications Manager
jfuller@warf.org
608.960.9881
Build it, Badgers!
UW–Madison makers can submit prototype abstracts until Feb. 21, 2020
Campus-wide showcase on April 2 will provide visibility, collaboration and creative resources
MADISON, Wis. – WARF is now accepting submissions from makers across campus interested in showcasing their completed prototype at the first-ever Build it, Badgers! event, connecting UW–Madison’s creative community from the arts and sciences.
Prototypes should be built. All faculty, staff and students – from artists to engineers, software designers to tinkerers – are invited to submit brief abstracts. Selected projects will present a short flash talk and/or a poster at the event on April 2.
Submit by Feb. 21
The April 2 event will be held at the Discovery Building and is free and open to the public.
Visit warf.org/build for more information and to register to attend the event.
Contact accelerator@warf.org with questions.
About WARF
The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 2,000 patents and an investment portfolio of $2.7 billion as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.
###