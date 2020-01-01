COVID-19: Tips and Resources for Entrepreneurs

Last week WARF and UW-Madison hosted a first-ever virtual summit to address what small businesses and entrepreneurs need to know, right now, about the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts from campus and across the region offered intelligence and strategies for navigating uncertain times.

View the webinar at warf.org/Entrepreneurons and access an ever-growing compilation of resources provided by the panelists.

“We at WARF were gratified to use our long-running Entrepreneurons platform to convene area leaders actively working on assembling resources for entrepreneurs,” said Laura Heisler, WARF’s director of programming. “We will continue to be in this role and will be exploring additional sessions to be of value to entrepreneurs on campus, in the Madison area and statewide in the coming days and weeks.”

Speakers addressed a range of topics, including managing cash flow in uncertain times, assessing capital and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, maintaining a sense of community by reaching out to local LinkedIn groups and much more.

“In recent weeks we at D2P have moved all of our educational programming for early stage entrepreneurs to online virtual classes,” said Andy Richards of Discovery to Product (D2P). “Right now we know it is important for entrepreneurs and innovators to stay informed and engaged with credible information resources.”

More than 360 people registered for the March 25 webinar, which was the first-ever fully virtual session of Entrepreneurons. Co-produced by WARF and Discovery to Product (D2P), Entrepreneurons is a series focused on bringing the fundamentals of getting a new venture started to UW–Madison and the community.