Nine projects selected for UW/WARF COVID-19 Accelerator Challenge

$100K fund to accelerate solutions being developed by UW–Madison researchers

The selected projects are led by the following PIs:



Azam Ahmed (neurological surgery) and Terrence Oakes (radiology) for safe and sanitizable technologies to help prevent virus spread in a hospital setting

(neurological surgery) and (radiology) for safe and sanitizable technologies to help prevent virus spread in a hospital setting Kayley Janssen (Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene) for surveillance of the virus in wastewaters

(Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene) for surveillance of the virus in wastewaters Tim Osswald (mechanical engineering) for mass production of cleanable and reusable respirators

(mechanical engineering) for mass production of cleanable and reusable respirators Kalpana Raja and Ron Stewart (Morgridge Institute for Research) for a drug repurposing discovery system

and (Morgridge Institute for Research) for a drug repurposing discovery system Joshua Medow (biomedical engineering) for a digital assistance system for medical staff

(biomedical engineering) for a digital assistance system for medical staff Lennon Rodgers (UW Makerspace) for a compact air-purifying respirator

(UW Makerspace) for a compact air-purifying respirator David O’Connor (pathology and laboratory medicine), Thomas Friedrich (pathobiological sciences) and David Beebe (biomedical engineering) for accelerated COVID-19 testing

(pathology and laboratory medicine), Thomas Friedrich (pathobiological sciences) and (biomedical engineering) for accelerated COVID-19 testing Nathan Sherer (oncology) for an assay to identify virus inhibitors

(oncology) for an assay to identify virus inhibitors Brian Yandell (statistics) for a method to track and visualize the outbreak in counties with small populations





"We are grateful to WARF for offering this opportunity to UW–Madison and Morgridge Institute for Research researchers, from faculty to staff and students," says Steve Ackerman, UW–Madison vice chancellor for research and graduate education. "These grants are critical to helping our research community more quickly advance commercially promising technologies closer to the marketplace in response to COVID-19 impacts. It's partnerships such as this one with WARF that allows us to tackle the immediate and ongoing challenges that this pandemic presents."

###

