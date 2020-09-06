WARF/UW–Madison among top 10 universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2019





"Being in the top 10 as a source of U.S. utility patents in the world is a strong indication of the kind of innovative research and discovery that is taking place at our university," says Steve Ackerman, UW–Madison vice chancellor for research and graduate education. "This ranking also shows the continuing success of the UW–Madison partnership with WARF, and how that collaboration continues to move innovations to the marketplace to make a global impact, something that is needed now more than ever during these trying times of addressing COVID-19 impacts."