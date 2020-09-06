FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
6/9/20
CONTACT:
Jeanan Yasiri Moe
Director of Strategic Communications
jyasirimoe@warf.org
608.960.9892
WARF/UW–Madison among top 10 universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2019
WARF ranked 9th in global report of university patent producers
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which manages intellectual property for the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has just been ranked ninth for U.S. utility patents granted in 2019, according to the annual Top 100 Worldwide Universities report.
The report, published by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, uses data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to highlight the important role patents play in university research and innovation. Utility patents are those that cover inventions, including materials, processes, functions and devices..
Michael Falk, WARF’s chief intellectual property and licensing officer, says: “To secure nearly 200 U.S. utility patents in a given year speaks to the exceptional ingenuity of our researchers and the acumen of WARF staff. These are technologies to beat cancer, empower farmers, realize clean energy and leverage machine learning. Some of these patents are the seeds of startups; others are licensed to industry. All have the full backing of WARF to succeed in the marketplace of ideas.”
Among the 160 patents issued to WARF in 2019 are:
P170066US02: Synthesis of “green" Tylenol, a sustainable way to relieve two headaches at once — Inventors: John Ralph, Steven Karlen, Justin Mobley
P170176US01: Image enhancement system for bone disease evaluation, a new method to improve bone disease diagnostics — Inventors: Robert Jeraj, Timothy Perk, Tyler Bradshaw
P170083US01: Bismuth-based chloride-storage electrodes, a technology that could support access to freshwater worldwide. — Inventors: Kyoung-Shin Choi, Dohwan Nam
P140052US02: Rapid test for bovine mastitis, a new way to detect serious diseases in cattle — Inventors: Doerte Doepfer, Kelly Anklam
About WARF
The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 2,000 patents and an investment portfolio as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.
About the National Academy of Inventors
The National Academy of Inventors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. www.AcademyofInventors.org
About the IPO
The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, is a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. IPO is the only association in the U.S. that serves all intellectual property owners in all industries and all fields of technology. IPO advocates for effective and affordable IP ownership rights and provides a wide array of services to members, including: supporting member interests relating to legislative and international issues; analyzing current IP issues; information and educational services; and disseminating information to the general public on the importance of intellectual property rights. www.ipo.org
P130267US02: Invertebrate model of traumatic brain injury, a technology aimed at identifying potential treatments for traumatic brain injury — Inventors: David Wassarman, Barry Ganetzky
"Being in the top 10 as a source of U.S. utility patents in the world is a strong indication of the kind of innovative research and discovery that is taking place at our university," says Steve Ackerman, UW–Madison vice chancellor for research and graduate education. "This ranking also shows the continuing success of the UW–Madison partnership with WARF, and how that collaboration continues to move innovations to the marketplace to make a global impact, something that is needed now more than ever during these trying times of addressing COVID-19 impacts."
WARF remains open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to welcome invention disclosures from UW–Madison faculty, staff and students. Explore more technologies at warf.org/technologies.
