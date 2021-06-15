WARF/UW-Madison among top 10 universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2020

WARF ranked 7th in global report of university patent producers

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), which manages intellectual property for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has just been ranked seventh for U.S. utility patents granted in 2020, according to the annual Top 100 Worldwide Universities report.

The report, published by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), uses data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to highlight the important role patents play in university research and innovation. Utility patents are those that cover inventions, including materials, processes, functions and devices.

Michael Falk, WARF’s chief intellectual property and licensing officer, says: “In a competitive international field, to secure more than 160 U.S. utility patents in a given year is a testament to the world-class researchers of UW-Madison. Patents represent years of effort and iteration, and behind each of them are people working to impact the world. WARF is a proud partner in this enterprise.”

Among the 162 patents issued to WARF in 2020 are:

Simplified optical traps that could reduce the cost and complexity of quantum computing Inventor: Mark Saffman (P190053US01)

Obstetrical imaging device for use by minimally or untrained birth attendants to support global maternal health Inventors: Helen Feltovich, Timothy Hall (P160185US02)

Slippery liquid-infused porous surfaces (SLIPS) with remarkable coating properties Inventors: David Lynn, Uttam Manna (P160308US02)

Method for activating and expanding T cell populations for genetic engineering and anticancer immunotherapies Inventors: Peiman Hematti, Debra Bloom (P150198US02)

Wearable sports medicine device for measuring stress in tendons, ligaments and muscles Inventors: Darryl Thelen, Jack Martin, Matthew Allen, Daniel Segalman, Laura Slane (P150362US01)

New antibiotic isolated from sea squirt bacterium to treat serious infection Inventors: Timothy Bugni, Thomas Wyche, Douglas Braun, Jeff Piotrowski, Nasia Safdar (P140428US02)

WARF remains open for business during the COVID-19 circumstance and continues to welcome invention disclosures from UW-Madison faculty, staff and students. Explore more innovations at warf.org/technologies.

About WARF

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) helps steward the cycle of research, discovery, commercialization and investment for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Founded in 1925 as an independent, nonprofit foundation, WARF manages more than 2,000 patents and an investment portfolio as it funds university research, obtains patents for campus discoveries and licenses inventions to industry. For more information, visit warf.org.

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and nonprofit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. www.AcademyofInventors.org

About the IPO

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, is a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. IPO is the only association in the U.S. that serves all intellectual property owners in all industries and all fields of technology. IPO advocates for effective and affordable IP ownership rights and provides a wide array of services to members, including: supporting member interests relating to legislative and international issues; analyzing current IP issues; information and educational services; and disseminating information to the general public on the importance of intellectual property rights. www.ipo.org

